Coconut processing unit starts rolling in Ch'nagar

District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the decade-old long wish of the farmers to establish a coconut processing unit in Chamarajanagar district has become a reality.

Participating during the launch of the unit at Munachanahalli in Chamarajanagar taluk on Friday, the minister said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had sanctioned Rs 3.5 crore for the unit during the budget in the year 2010-11. The unit, which has a capacity of processing 50,000 coconuts per day, would provide jobs for around 250 people.”

Cooperative Minister S T Somashekar said, “The cooperative sector will not grow if there is no cooperation. The administrative board should be strong. The department will extend all support for the success of the unit.”

The cooperative banks would organise ‘Aarthika Spandane’ programme in Mysuru on October 2, said Somashekar.

The Union government has released Rs 23,000 crore under Atma Nirbhar package. The funds would be utilised for agriculture and related purposes. Besides, Rs 15,300 crore would be released as loans via DCC and Apex banks. Loans from Rs 8,000 to Rs 4 lakh would be disbursed. Interested can apply, he informed.

Earlier, Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami wished all well for the coconut processing unit through a virtual programme. The coconut growers have increased after the lakes were filled by the steps taken by the governments. The growers have formed a cooperative association and established a processing unit. This would benefit hundreds of farmers, he said.