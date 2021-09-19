Community farming to prevent man-animal conflict yields results

The community farming experiment at a village in Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife limits to reduce the people's dependency on forest resources and prevent the man-animal conflict has seen a success.

The forest department in association with Amruthabhoomi, Raitha Sangha and Raijya Raitha Mahila Okkoota experimented with community farming at Tulasikere village in the wildlife sanctuary limits last year.

The agricultural land that was limited only for two quintals of ragi and legumes is now being used to grow a variety of crops using drip irrigation method. This has brought a ray of hope among the local farmers.

The department had taken 10 acre land on lease from the local farmers for community farming. As there was a water problem, only five acres is being cultivated now. Ten families are involved in the agriculture activities and are growing onions, chillies, bananas, turmeric, greens and vegetables.

A check dam has been constructed across the stream in the village by the gram panchayat and water stored. Solar pumps have been installed. Drip irrigation method is being followed for cultivation.

Raitha sangha district unit president Honnuru Prakash said, "Grass is grown on one acre out of 10 acres of land available on lease. The forest department has been encouraging the farmers. This is an effort to prevent the animals from venturing into the forest for grazing. The villagers have extended their cooperation."

V Yedukondalu, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife division said, "The project has been implemented to prevent man-animal conflict and also to protect the environment. We are providing all support to the farmers."