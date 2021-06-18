Complaint against MLA H D Revanna for inciting violence against hospitals

A psychiatrist filed a complaint at Puttur police station accusing MLA and former minister H D Revanna of inciting the public into violence against hospitals.

Psychiatrist Dr Ganesh Prasad Mudraje, who is also serving as chairman of the Harassment committee, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Karnataka, filed the complaint accusing Revanna of publicly threatening medical professionals and hospitals across the state of physical violence.