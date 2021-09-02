Conduct vaccination drive in a transparent manner in Dakshina Kannada: Congress

Dakshina Kannada district Congress Committee President and MLC Harish Kumar demanded transparency in vaccination camps being carried out in Dakshina Kannada district.

The drive should not be conducted as a political programme of the BJP, he said.

Alleging that the corporators from Congress are not intimated on the vaccination drive being carried out in their wards in Mangaluru City Corporation jurisdiction, he said that corporators are asked to make arrangements for the vaccination drive by the health officials. At the last minute, the vaccination camps were cancelled citing various reasons, he said citing the example of a drive that was cancelled recently in Bunder ward after making all the arrangements for the camp by the Corporator Lathif.

The vaccination drive should be increased in Dakshina Kannada as the district has second highest daily Covid-19 cases next to Bengaluru Urban. “Only 14% of the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years have received both the doses of vaccine in DK. While 40% in the age group of 45 to 60 years have been inoculated fully. In above 60 years category, only 57% have been fully vaccinated in the district. At least 90% of the targeted population should be vaccinated by third wave of Covid-19 reaching its peak,” he said.

Flaying PM Narendra Modi’s photograph on vaccination certificates, the MLC said let the authorities issue death certificates of those died of Covid with Modi’s photo on it. The vaccination camps should be conducted in gram panchayats not near the houses of BJP leaders. The discrepancies in vaccination have already been brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner.

On the misuse of food kits being supplied through the labour department for the registered labourers, he said that kits were found in a khirana shop at Narikombu in Bantwal. The kits have failed to reach the genuine beneficiaries. The kits are stocked in the BJP leaders' houses in those gram panchayats that have Congress supported candidates in majority. The health check up camps being conducted on KSRTC ICU on wheels are also politicised in Bantwal. The officials are hand in glove with the BJP MLAs, he alleged.

The Congress labour cell has already submitted a memorandum to labour officers in taluks on the discrepancies in the distribution of kits. If this continues, then the Congress will stage protest in all the taluks, he warned.