Cong leader criticises BYV for attending meeting

Cong leader criticises Vijayendra for attending meeting with officials

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Apr 30 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 22:11 ist

Dhruvanarayan, a former MP, said, “BJP leader Vijayendra participated in a meeting of officials and people’s representatives and shared the dais with his party colleagues, on Thursday in Mysuru. We don’t have any objection, if he attends a meeting at his party office. It is wrong to share the dais in a government meeting.” 

He advised Yediyurappa to avoid his family members’ interference in administration, as it is not a good development. “It is a colonial culture and such incidents should not repeat,” he said. Vijayendra had shared the dais, in a meeting in which Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and City Police Commissioner Chandragupta were present, on Thursday.

R Dhruvanarayana
B Y Vijayendra
Mysuru
meeting

