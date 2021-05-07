Cong leaders blame govt’s ‘negligence’ for current Covid crisis

Congress party leaders came down heavily against the Union and the state government for poor management of Covid-19. Former MP, also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan, former MLA Vasu and Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath charged that the administrative machinery, led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has totally failed in containing the pandemic.

Dhruvanaraya criticised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and said that the CM has displayed his inefficiency with the total failure of the Home and Intelligence Department. Yediyurappa had said MP Tejasvi Surya took a risk to expose the bed blocking scam and brought it to the notice of the state government. The CM's statement shows his inefficiency. If an MP unearths the scam, what was the Home and Intelligence Departments doing, he questioned.

Dhruvanarayan also criticised Surya for targeting the Muslim community and linking madarasa in the scam. The scam should not be communalised and it is not good for the development of the nation, he said.

Dhruvanarayan also said that Chamarajanagar district, where 24 deaths were reported allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, will face a worse situation if the government fails to take immediate measures. The cases are rising but, the district lacks facilities. The number of beds have not increased and the district is facing shortage of ventilators and oxygen, he said. He also alleged that the negligence of the government and officials resulted in 24 deaths.

Vasu asked what is the need for the government which cannot supply oxygen to the needy patients? The government has failed to utilise the hospitals constructed during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as chief minister, he blamed.

The BJP government has failed to manage Covid pandemic situation and is not capable of establishing required facilities. Siddaramaiah took an initiative and released funds for the construction of Jayadeva Hospital, district hospital, Ayurveda Hospital among the others. But, the present government failed to utilise the services, he alleged.

Pushpa Amarnath criticised Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar claimed him as a commission minister. The minister collects commission and the state government has failed to control corruption. The 25 MPs representing the state have failed to get needed oxygen from the Union government, she said.

The government has never bothered to supply needed oxygen. The Union government is neglecting Karnataka. She challenged the government to release White Paper about the funds raised in the name of Covid.