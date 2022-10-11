Congress accuses Goa CM Sawant of visiting temple after eating non-veg food

Udupi Block Congress president Ramesh Kanchan alleged that Goa CM Pramod Sawant visited Sri Krishna temple after consuming non-vegetarian food at Inspection Bungalow where he dined with MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Kanchan questioned the silence of the BJP and ridiculed the party for lack of integrity. He said the BJP had created unnecessary and fake rumours earlier about former chief minister Siddaramaiah visiting the temple after consuming meat. "BJP seems to be fine with its own members visiting temple after eating fish and meat," he said.

Reacting to it, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that Congress's allegation is far from the truth. When elections are nearing, Congress is engaged in propaganda, he said. "I had food with Sawant on Saturday (October 8). He did not have non-vegetarian food. He had vegetarian meals supplied by a hotel. Let those who are levelling allegations release evidence to prove it. Non-veg food was arranged for the officials who accompanied Goa CM," said the MLA.