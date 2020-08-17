Congress delegation visits rain-hit areas

Congress delegation visits rain-hit areas

DHNS
DHNS, MAdikeri,
  • Aug 17 2020, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 00:40 ist
The delegation of Congress leaders visited rain-affected areas in Kodagu.

The delegation of Congress leaders visited the flood and rain-affected areas and the houses of flood victims in Kodagu district.

The delegation, led by District Congress Committee president K K Manjunath, visited the victims and listened to their woes.

Later, Manjunath called Tahsildar and urged him to respond to the woes of the rain victims. The retaining wall in the affected areas will help in saving the villages from natural disasters in the future, he said.

The delation visited Kondangeri and Bhethri in Virajpet Assembly constituency and listened to the woes of the victims.

The DCC president said the district had witnessed natural calamities for the last three years. The government should find a permanent solution for the flood. During the Congress-led coalition government, the compensation amount was released for the victims immediately. However, the BJP-led government has failed to release the compensation, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
Congress
rain
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

A guide to the US Presidential election

A guide to the US Presidential election

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

 