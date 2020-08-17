Congress delegation visits rain-hit areas

The delegation of Congress leaders visited the flood and rain-affected areas and the houses of flood victims in Kodagu district.

The delegation, led by District Congress Committee president K K Manjunath, visited the victims and listened to their woes.

Later, Manjunath called Tahsildar and urged him to respond to the woes of the rain victims. The retaining wall in the affected areas will help in saving the villages from natural disasters in the future, he said.

The delation visited Kondangeri and Bhethri in Virajpet Assembly constituency and listened to the woes of the victims.

The DCC president said the district had witnessed natural calamities for the last three years. The government should find a permanent solution for the flood. During the Congress-led coalition government, the compensation amount was released for the victims immediately. However, the BJP-led government has failed to release the compensation, he said.