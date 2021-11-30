Congress will weaken further after MLC polls: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday predicted that the Congress would weaken further after the legislative council polls.

Speaking to reporters, he said the grand old party would get seats lesser than the JD(S) in this polls. The Congress’s strength would come down in the legislative council as the BJP would win 15 to 16 seats in the current MLC polls, he said.

"Nobody knew what kind of message the Congress was sending by denying ticket to senior Congress leader S R Patil. Some of the candidates who contested the upcoming polls were not known to many," he added.

Training his guns towards the Opposition leader in legislative assembly Siddaramaiah, Eshwarappa said Siddaramaiah was a "big cheater". "He would not remain in the Congress if he fails to get suitable position. He had stepped out of the JD(S) by cheating it. The opposition leader would switch to other party if he does not get position in the future," he said.

"He tried to divide veerashaiva-lingayat community by bringing in fissures. Keeping Zameer Ahmed Khan beside him, Siddaramaiah called BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel a terrorist. The Congress leader called him stupid for questioning the decision of fielding rich people for the MLC polls," Eshwarappa said.

On the looming threat of Omicron variant of Coronavirus, he said the need to impose lockdown would not arise as the people of the state would take all precautions to keep the third wave at bay.

