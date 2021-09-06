Congress wins Mysuru corporation bypoll

Rajani Annaiah of the Congress has won with a huge margin of 1,997 votes over her nearest rival Leelavathi of the JD(S) in the bypoll to ward number 36, Yaraganahalli, under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), held on September 3. The bypoll had recorded a voter turnout of 64.49%. The counting of the votes was held on Monday morning.

While Rajani Annaiah secured 4,113 votes, Leelavathi managed to get 2,116 votes. Shobha R Ramesh, of the BJP, was far behind with just 601 votes. The bye-election was necessitated due to the disqualification of earlier corporator Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) in May. Rukmini Madegowda was also elected as mayor on February 24. The seat was reserved for Backward Classes (B)-Woman. Leelavathi is a close relative of Rukmini Madegowda and they had hoped to retain the ward in their own family.

Rajani Annaiah, who had lost to Rukmini Madegowda in the 2018 polls with a margin of 364 votes had filed a petition before the District Court questioning the election of Rukmini alleging that a false affidavit was filed regarding her assets. The lower court annulled the election. Later, Rukmini had filed an appeal before the High Court, which upheld the disqualification.

The lower court had directed to declare Rajani Annaiah as the winner but the High Court cancelled the order and directed to hold an election on May 26. Rajani Annaiah was earlier elected from the same area in 2013.

The bypoll had created anxiety among the leaders and workers of both Congress and JD(S), as they had just parted ways from their alliance in the mayoral election held on August 25 when Sunanda Palanetra of the BJP was elected as mayor. Despite canvassing by MLAs, MP and other high-profile leaders, the BJP was far behind the rival parties. BJP candidate in the 2018 Assembly poll from Narasimharaja constituency Sandesh Swamy and his son Sathvik, a corporator from the neighbouring ward number 35, had taken the bypoll seriously.

With this result of the bypoll, the BJP maintains its lead with 22 corporators, followed by Congress with 20 and JD(S) with 17. There are five Independents and one BSP corporator in the MCC with a total of 65 wards.