Congress workers arrested for trying to picket Shimoga MP B Y Vijayendra's residence

Over 75 workers of the Indian Youth Congress wing were taken into police custody on Thursday in the city when they tried to picket the residence of MP B Y Raghavendra, as part of a protest against the Shimoga MP's silence in Parliament over the step-motherly attitude by the Modi-led Union government towards Karnataka.

They alleged that 25 MPs from Karnataka have failed to highlight the injustice meted out by the Centre to the state in parliament. The Centre has failed to give Karnataka's share of funds and pending GST compensation despite several appeals. Besides, it has failed to control the rise in prices of fuel and common people have continued to bear the burden. Above all, the Centre has failed to manage Covid vaccine supply effectively, as a result of which many people have failed to get the first dose of vaccination.

Anti-farm laws are causing inconvenience for the farming community. Now, it is all set to implement Electricity Bill which is against consumers. But MPs have remained silent in parliament, the party workers lamented.

They also demanded the President of India to dismiss the Modi-led government in the Centre for misusing Pegasus spyware for political gains.

Pegasus is spyware developed by the Israeli cyberarms firm NSO Group that can be covertly installed on mobile phones running most versions of iOS and Android. Many countries use it to prevent terror attacks.

The government of India also purchased it but misused it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for it. So, they have no moral right to continue in their positions, they said.

District Youth Congress President H P Girish, former MLA K B Prasanna Kumar, Congress leaders N Ramesh, M Praveen Kumar, K Ranganath, District Congress Women Wing President Anita Kumari and others also took part in the protest.