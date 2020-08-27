Constable dies of Covid

A police constable died of Covid-19 on Wednesday night. It is alleged that he died due to the negligence of Health department workers to shift him from the ambulance to the hospital and due to non-availability of a ventilator.

However, Health department and Police department officials denied the allegations and claimed that he died due to severe health issues on the way to the hospital from Nanjangud to Mysuru. The allegations were levelled after a video of a health worker trying alone to shift the constable from the ambulance, went viral.

B Mahadevaswamy of Somanahalli in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, working at Nanjangud Rural Police station, is the deceased. He had tested positive for Covid, 10 days back, and was under home isolation at the police quarters in Nanjangud.

According to a police officer, Mahadevaswamy died on the way to Mysuru and there was no delay, either in shifting or providing treatment. An ventilator was arranged at JSS Hospital, an official said.

The officer said, as per the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP), all police personnel and officials were subject to rapid antigen test and three of them, including Mahadevaswamy, tested positive and were kept under home quarantine.

The Health department officials tested two others on Tuesday and they tested negative. But, Mahadevaswamy was fit and fine and did not undergo test on the day. His test was pending for Wednesday. According to sources, Mahadevaswamy was diabetic and he did not disclose it earlier.

Mahadevaswamy developed breathing problem by evening and was shifted to Nanjangud hospital, where the doctors advised shifting to Mysuru.

“We (Police) contacted Health department and the bed with an ventilator was arranged at JSS Hospital. The doctors conducted test soon after the ambulance reached the hospital and declared him brought dead,” an official said.