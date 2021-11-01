'Constitution's amendment can develop languages'

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman T S Nagabharana on Monday said that the Article 343 to 351 of Indian Constitution should be amended for the development of all languages in the federal system.

Nagabharana was addressing the gathering on Kannada Rajyotsava celebration organised at Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) here.

"With the amendment, apart from 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, all other languages in the country will be developed," he said.

"There was a conspiracy not to give recognition for Kannada in education and competitive examination. Some have questioned the compulsory teaching of Kannada in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Schools. Although the National Education Policy has given priority for mother tongue, there is no compulsion. Kannadigas should create inevitability for non-Kannadigas to learn Kannada," he said.