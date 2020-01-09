Cops to register case for showing 'Free Kashmir poster'

Mysuru City Police decided to register case against the protestors, who displayed a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster, during a protest organised to oppose the attack on students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Delhi, recently, at University of Mysore campus, on Wednesday.

City Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna directed jurisdictional Jayalakshmipuram Police to take up suo motu case. "We have video evidence and photographs related to the poster displayed. We will register a case in this regard," a Police officer said.

The students, also members of UoM Researchers Association, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students' Federation of India, and All India Democratic Students Organisation, had called the protest.

A protestor displayed a poster with a ‘Free Kashmir’ slogan. However, the poster disappeared after a few minutes.