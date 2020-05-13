38-year-old woman tests COVID-19 positive in DK

Coronavirus: 38-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 13 2020, 13:45 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 13:45 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

A 38-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. The woman was the secondary contact of P507 who was undergoing treatment at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The woman who is undergoing treatment at a designated COVID-19 hospital in Mangaluru is the resident of Darandabagilu in Someshwara on the outskirts of Mangaluru. 

The district administration has initiated measures to seal down Darandabagilu area. 

The Dakshina Kannada district has so far registered 34 positive cases of which 14 have been discharged and there are 17 active cases in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 