Coronavirus: 38-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

A 38-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. The woman was the secondary contact of P507 who was undergoing treatment at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

The woman who is undergoing treatment at a designated COVID-19 hospital in Mangaluru is the resident of Darandabagilu in Someshwara on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The district administration has initiated measures to seal down Darandabagilu area.

The Dakshina Kannada district has so far registered 34 positive cases of which 14 have been discharged and there are 17 active cases in the district.