Coronavirus: 81 from Mysuru visited Nizamuddin

Around 81 persons from Mysuru district, including the city, visited Nizamuddin in Delhi. While 47 have been identified, all steps are on to trace the remaining 34.

Speaking to reporters here, on Thursday, MP Pratap Simha said, as per the details available, 62 people from Mysuru city had visited Nizamuddin. Of them, 45 have been identified and are under home quarantine. Remaining 17 are yet to be identified, he said.

Similarly, 19 people from Mysuru rural had visited Nizamuddin. According to the MP, one each from Periyapatna and Bannur has been identified and quarantined. Six from H D Kote are also said to have visited Nizamuddin. But, the details are yet to be ascertained. Simha requested the people to self declare.

The city, as well as the district police, are trying to trace the rest, who visited Nizamuddin.