Coronavirus: Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner order to not commence classes after exams on March 13 amid rising fear of COVID-19

In the wake of the death of an aged man due to COVID-19, the schools located in the city limits should send children home immediately after the examinations are over on March 13, Friday. They shouldn't take classes after the examination, directed by Deputy Commissioner B Sharat.

The examination for students from the first standard to the sixth standard is being conducted.

The DC directed DDPI S P Badagandi to send this information to all schools.

However, the schools in rural areas will function as usual as this direction is for the schools of Kalaburagi city only.