Coronavirus lockdown helped CET toppers to prepare

For the CET toppers from Dakshina Kannada district, the coronavirus lockdown was an added advantage as the delay in exam helped them to prepare well.

According to the elated toppers, their teachers had been supporting and helping them throughout during the lockdown.

Speaking to DH, Shashank P of Expert PU College, who secured the fourth rank in engineering said that understanding the basics and concentrating in the classrooms helped him to excel. "During the lockdown, the college had conducted a series of mock tests and online tests, which helped me to get through in the subjects," he said.

“I am also waiting for JEE Advanced and want to pursue my studies in Computer Science. Teachers in the college helped me a lot in preparing for the Board exam as well as for CET,” he added, before revealing, "I like cycling and video editing."

Gaureesha Kajampady of Vivekananda College in Puttur has secured the ninth rank in engineering and 10th in B.Pharma and said he is excited over the results. “I am interested in physics and wish to take up BSc. I am yet to take a final call. I used to read for three to five hours while preparing for my Board exam and CET, during my classes. I used to prepare for seven hours during the holidays. The hard work and dedication have helped to excel.”

He said he has learnt Carnatic music which also helped him to concentrate on his studies.

Varun Gowda A B of Expert PU College has secured the first rank in BSc Agriculture, seventh in Bachelor of Veterinary Science, and the eighth rank in B.Pharma said that he wishes to go for medicine and prepare for NEET.

Elated H C Gourish of Expert PU college who secured the ninth rank in BSc Agriculture said, “I am over-excited and did not expect to be on top ten. I had prepared well. Even after the lockdown, I had returned to my native in Shivamogga and teachers used to clarify all our doubts via WhatsApp and phone call, which also helped me a lot.”

"Listening to music also helped me to relax and overcome pressure and tension," he added.

Arnav Aiyappa P P of Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri has secured the fourth rank in BSc (Agri), fifth rank in BVSc, 7th rank in BPharma and 81st rank in engineering and first rank in BNYS. He said that he is preparing for the NEET to pursue his studies in medicine. As a preparation, he had tried CET and fared well in it.

Tejas Bhat K of Sharada PU college has secured 10th rank in BVSc.