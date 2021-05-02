Counting of votes in Basavakalyan bypolls begins

The polling agents are being allowed after being screening with a thermal gun

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Bidar,
  • May 02 2021, 08:45 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 08:45 ist
Preparation of counting of votes bye-election to Basavakalyan assembly constituency underway. Credit: special arrangement

Counting of votes polled in by election to Basavakalyan assembly constituency had begun soon on the premises of B V Bhoomareddy College in Bidar on Sunday. The staff have already arrived to the premises.

The polling agents are being allowed after being screening with a thermal gun.

District Election Officer Ramachandran said the polling staff should come wearing double double masks or N95 mask.

The bypoll to constituency was held on April 17.  A total of 1,47,647 voters had cast their votes with 61 per cent voter turnout. Counting will be done in 28 rounds.

Basavakalyan
Karnataka
Bypolls

