Counting of votes in Basavakalyan bypolls begins

Counting of votes polled in by election to Basavakalyan assembly constituency had begun soon on the premises of B V Bhoomareddy College in Bidar on Sunday. The staff have already arrived to the premises.
The polling agents are being allowed after being screening with a thermal gun.
District Election Officer Ramachandran said the polling staff should come wearing double double masks or N95 mask.
The bypoll to constituency was held on April 17. A total of 1,47,647 voters had cast their votes with 61 per cent voter turnout. Counting will be done in 28 rounds.
