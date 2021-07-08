Court summons K S Eshwarappa in defamation case

A Bengaluru-based City Civil Court has issued summons to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with a defamation case.

A Shivamogga-based advocate had filed a petition in the court against Eshwarappa alleging that BJP leader used an unparliamentary word against him.

The BJP leader had appealed to the court to quash the case. The court, however, denied the appeal.