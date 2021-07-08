Court summons K S Eshwarappa in defamation case

A Bengaluru-based City Civil Court has issued summons to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with a defamation case.
A Shivamogga-based advocate had filed a petition in the court against Eshwarappa alleging that BJP leader used an unparliamentary word against him.
The BJP leader had appealed to the court to quash the case. The court, however, denied the appeal.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle
RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?
A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies
Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend
'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again
Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday
Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero