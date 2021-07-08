Court summons K S Eshwarappa in defamation case

Court summons K S Eshwarappa in defamation case

The BJP leader had appealed to the court to quash the case but it denied it

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 08 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 00:31 ist
Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

A Bengaluru-based City Civil Court has issued summons to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with a defamation case. 

A Shivamogga-based advocate had filed a petition in the court against Eshwarappa alleging that BJP leader used an unparliamentary word against him.

The BJP leader had appealed to the court to quash the case. The court, however, denied the appeal.

K S Eshwarappa
Bengaluru
Karnataka

