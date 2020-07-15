Covid-19: 10-day lockdown begins in Dharwad district

The 10-day lockdown enforced by the Dharwad district administration following a steep increase in Covid-19 positive cases began from Wednesday. As many as 18 check-posts have been set up in the border areas of the district barring the entry of vehicles from neighbouring districts.

Police officials of various ranks have been deployed on major roads to restrict the movement of vehicles and public moving around unnecessarily. Barricades have been erected on main roads and only government vehicles on Covid duty have been allowed to ply.

All the shops remained closed since morning.

As some relaxation has been given for supply of essential commodities, only vegetable and fruit stalls, provision stores, bakery and hotels were open till 12 noon and were asked to terminate the business for the day.

People too responded positively to the lockdown and most of the roads and the market area wore a deserted look.

The lockdown will continue up to 8:00 pm on July 24.