Covid-19: 61 test positive, one death reported in Udupi

Total 61 persons tested positive to Covid-19 in Udupi district on Friday. With the fresh cases, the number of Covid-19 positive cases increased to 22,143.

With the death of a 72-year-old man from Udupi, number of deaths due to Covid-19 increased to 186.

Total 43 were asymptomatic and 18 were symptomatic. 21,532 patients were discharged and 427 cases were being treated.

Out of 61 cases, 14 are from Udupi, 15 from Kundapur, 27 from Karkala taluks and 5 from outside the district.