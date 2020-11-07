Covid-19: 61 test positive, one death reported in Udupi

Covid-19: 61 test positive, one death reported in Udupi

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 07 2020, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 01:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Total 61 persons tested positive to Covid-19 in Udupi district on Friday. With the fresh cases, the number of Covid-19 positive cases increased to 22,143.

With the death of a 72-year-old man from Udupi, number of deaths due to Covid-19 increased to 186.

Total 43 were asymptomatic and 18 were symptomatic. 21,532 patients were discharged and 427 cases were being treated.

Out of 61 cases, 14 are from Udupi, 15 from Kundapur, 27 from Karkala taluks and 5 from outside the district.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Udupi District
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 