COVID-19: BJP leader asks govt to install HEPA filters for ACs in Parliament, Vidhan Soudha

Terming that sessions of Parliament and Vidhan Soudha are most dangerous for the spread of virus-like COVID-19, former MP and BJP leader Vijay Sankeshwar has urged the union and state governments to make installation of HEPA filter for air conditioners or air filters in Parliament, Vidhan Soudha and five-star hotels mandatory, to drastically bring down the virus threat.

"Air in an AC room is 17% more dangerous than the natural air. I will write letters to union and state governments in this regard, also urging to make a provision for compulsory installation of HEPA filter for AC devices used in small places like restaurants, and to remove carpets everywhere. HEPA filters are used in ACs at operations theatres to prevent infection for patients, and they eliminate over 99% of pollution," he said.

We have to change our lifestyle to a simpler way to be protected from COVID-19 and more dangerous diseases which are likely to emerge in coming days. Instead of alcohol-based sanitiser, sanitiser made of neem oil and aloe vera are more healthy, and they are harmless even if consumed by chance. Use of imported products should also be reduced, Sankeshwar noted.

He also suggested a total ban of crackers and lockdown for 15 days every year to check the spread of any contagious disease.

Regarding the possibility of him becoming a Rajya Sabha member, Sankeshwar said, "I am an honest party worker, and I will do what the party says'". I have permanently donated Rs 32,000 I used to get monthly as pension for being former MP and former MLC for COVID-19 care, he said.

Vijay Sankeshwar, who is also VRL Group Chairman, noted that VRL is not running AC buses though there is permission, and is not allowing people above 65 years and below 10 years to travel.

"We are running buses with only 20 seating capacity, and buses are not going to Mumbai. Transport business was almost nil for two and half months, and now it is 20%," he added.