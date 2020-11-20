Covid-19 cases decline; show downward trend in Mysuru region

The declining Covid-19 positive cases in the region, closure of Covid Care Centres in Mysuru district, zero deaths bring reported recently, has brought a big relief to the people and also to the district administration.

The drastic fall in the Covid cases is a respite to the healthcare workers and officials battling to contain the spread of the disease. Mysuru, which was reporting hundreds of cases every day, has fallen drastically in the last two weeks, when compared to previous months.

According to the evening bulletin on November 19, Mysuru reported 54 new cases, and one death. While the total positive cases was 49,751, a short of 249 to reach the 50,000-mark. The total deaths is 984, as on Thursday, and the number of active cases was 714. Out of this, 269 are under isolation at dedicated Covid care hospitals, 93 in dedicated healthcare centres, 84 in Covid Care Centres and 268 patients under home isolation.

However, the Covid 19 death rate in Mysuru district is still higher than the state average, which is 1.33%, as on November 15, according to sources.

In all, 4,19,952 samples have been tested, which includes 3,81,319 samples in government labs and 38,633 in private labs. So far, 48,053 patients have been discharged after recovery from the hospitals and care centres.

The Covid hospitals at K R Hospital and at the district hospital on KRS Road have been reporting vacant beds since a few days, as the number of new cases have come down.

Similarly, the Covid cases are on the decline in Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts also. While one death was reported from Mysuru, all the three districts reported zero deaths on November 19.

For the first time since June, Chamarajanagar reported the lowest of four cases on Thursday. There are 77 active cases in the border district. While Hassan reported 54 new Covid cases, Mandya reported 36 cases. There are 478 and 418 active cases respectively. The total number of deaths in Hassan was 450, and 147 in Mandya and 108 in Chamarajanagar, as on November 19.

According to the health officials in Mysuru, they have ramped up the testing and around 4,000 tests are conducted per day. Early detection of the infection led to early treatment, which helped in combating the spread and also minimising the deaths. The awareness drives have helped a lot and most of them have made it a habit to wear masks, while coming out of the houses.