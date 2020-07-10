Covid-19 cases: Dharwad stands top in Mumbai-Karnataka region

During peak summer on May 1, Dharwad district had 10 Covid-19 cases, and was in the 14th position among the districts in the State, forming just 1.69% of State's total cases. Belagavi was in third position with 70 cases, and Vijayapur and Bagalkot stood in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

In two months and a week later, Dharwad district's position in daily reported cases had jumped to the third position in the State with a record 89 new cases on Wednesday, and its place was fourth place with 75 daily cases on Thursday. With regard to total cases, Dharwad has 832 cases, which is 2.67 % of State's total figure (31,105).

Seven districts in the region recorded 169 cases by May 1, which is 28.69% of total cases in the State (589) till that day. Haveri was in the green zone then. Belagavi, Vijayapur, and Bagalkot in the region were in the top 10 list at the State level, regarding the number of cases.

As many as 38 persons were discharged in the region by that day, and five deaths had taken place. However, the region's share in total number of Covid-19 cases had come down by nearly 16% by May end.

Belagavi district, which was in the third position in State in the first week of May, is now not at all in the Top-10 list, while in two months and one week, Dharwad district has jumped to fourth position regarding number of cases by July 9. This shows how rapidly the Covid-19 cases increased in the district, when compared the data of the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Rise in Dharwad

When July began, Belagavi came down to 22nd position in the State in terms of daily positive cases, while Dharwad district jumped to the fourth place with 35 cases. Vijaypur and Uttara Kannada districts also reported considerable number of cases.

The district's total share in State's Covid load on July 1 was 2.30% (380 cases in district). By that time, the discharge rate in the district was 37.36% (180 discharges), and the State rate was 48.82%. Total cases were 380, and eight deaths had taken place.

When the fresh report came on July 9 evening, the new cases in seven districts of Mumbai-Karnataka region were 168 cases (7.50% of State's fresh cases), which was much lesser that Tuesday's figures. Out of total 31,105 positive cases in Karnataka, 3,238 are from this region.

In the region, Dharwad district recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases (832). When the State's recovery rate is 41.25%, it is 35.25% in Dharwad district. It has 512 active cases.

Of 486 Covid deaths in the State so far, 27 are in Dharwad district. Ten Covid patients in the district are in ICU (second place in State). Seven deaths were reported in the district on Wednesday, while 17 persons were discharged.

Health Department officials claim that more cases came here as more testing compared some other neighbouring districts was done, but several asymptomatic persons coming from Bengaluru and other areas have become a headache now.