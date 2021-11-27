Covid-19 cluster: Educational institutes near Dharwad college shut

With more students of the SDM Medical College testing positive for Covid-19, the district administration has declared holidays for all educational institutes situated within a 500-metre radius of the college.

A high alert was sounded after the case count rose to 182 on Friday and then to 281 early Saturday. Results of the fourth batch of tests are awaited.

According to college sources, the students caught an infection after attending an event on the auditorium premises on November 17. About 200 students and a few parents had also participated in the event.

District Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that attendees of three events at the college auditorium — two events on November 17 and 25 and a wedding ceremony on November 19 — have been asked to take Covid-19 tests.

Since students from multiple states study in the college, parents of all students who have tested positive have been advised to get themselves tested, if they had met their wards last week, Patil said. "We will get a clear picture by Saturday on Covid situation. The samples are being tested at DIMHANS, KIMS and SDM labs," he said.

So far, no infection has been reported from outside or surrounding areas of the college campus. The district commissioner has appealed to the people to immediately get themselves tested at a nearby primary health centre in case of any symptoms. "Everyone should take precautions and follow Covid guidelines," Patil said.

Two hostels on the premises have been sealed and infected students are undergoing treatment in their hostel rooms. The movements are totally restricted and all possible measures are being taken to prevent the infection from spreading, Patil said.

Meanwhile, 34 students of an international boarding school in Bengaluru had tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. The government and health department are repeatedly making appeals to people not to neglect social distancing and to wear masks in public places.

In the last week of October, 32 students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential school of Galibeedu village near Madikeri tested had positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu district of Karnataka bordering Kerala.

