COVID-19 fatalities mount to 15 in Bidar district

Two more COVID-19 patients in Bidar district with comorbidities, including a 46-year-old man (Patient 9150), died on Sunday as the fatalities in the district rose to 15.

The district had witnessed as many as eight deaths due to COVID-19 in the last six days.

Patient 9150, aged 46, is the youngest COVID-19 fatality reported on Sunday. He was admitted to the COVID hospital (BRIMS) on June 17 with the complaints of fever and convulsions. A known case of hypertension, the man died on June 18.

Another man (9149), aged 70, also with hypertension comorbidity, lost his battle against the virus on June 18. Both the deaths were reported on Sunday.

The district saw 13 fresh infections since Saturday evening. On a positive note, a total of 58 patients walked out of the BRIMS post-recovery on Sunday.

Maharashtra returnees continued to swell infections in Kalaburagi. The district witnessed 39 fresh infections. Of which, Maharashtra returnees alone accounted for 29 cases.

Another virus-hit district Vijayapura recorded a spike of 39 COVID cases on Sunday. The district, however, has seen a good recovery rate with 217 recoveries so far. As on June 21, Vijayapura has only 62 active cases.

Ballari district, which is grappling with the mounting cases linked to Jindal (Jindal Steel Works) cluster, recorded 26 fresh cases, including a 31-year-old JSW employee at Vidyanagar Township, on Sunday. The Toranagallu-based JSW plant alone has accounted 252 cases out of the district’s tally of 328.

Meanwhile, three more KSRP constables tested positive for the virus in Mysuru on Sunday. In the last two days, 17 cops, with a travel history to Bengaluru, have contracted COVID-19 in the City of Palaces.

A total of 18 new cases surfaced in the last 24 hours in Gadag district. Of which, four are ILI cases and the remaining contacts of the previously diagnosed patients. Davangere reported 8 new infections on Sunday. All but one are contacts of Patient 7573.