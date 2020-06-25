Covid-19: Kodagu homestays, resorts closed for 21 days

Covid-19: Kodagu homestays, resorts closed for 21 days

The Kodagu District Hotel and Resort Owners’ Association and Kodagu District Homestay Owners’ Association have decided not to accommodate tourists for another 21 days to prevent Covid-19.

Kodagu District Hotel and Resort Owners’ Association president B R Nagendra Prasad and Kodagu District Home Stay Owners’ Association president B G Anantashayana said that even though the government had given permission to resume tourism activities from June 8, the owners of hotels, resorts and homestays have decided not to operate.

Anantashayana requested the citizens to inform the district administration if they come across any illegal homestays and resorts operating in the
district.

Nagendra Prasad said that the hotels and resorts having accommodation facilities would also not operate. But, the regular restaurants will be open for people, he added. 

