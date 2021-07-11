Covid-19 lockdown norms relaxed in Hassan district

Covid-19 lockdown norms relaxed in Hassan district

As per the new relaxations, the shops will be allowed to open on all the days of the week from Monday

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jul 11 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 19:29 ist
People, flouting social distancing norms visit a crowded Sunday bazaar market as authorities eased Covid-induced lockdown relaxation, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

As the Covid cases are coming under control, the District Administration, as per the directions of the state government has decided to relax the lockdown norms further in Hassan district.

As per the new relaxations, the shops will be allowed to open on all the days of the week from Monday (July 12).

As per the directions, temples, bars, pubs, hotels and malls have been given permission to open for business. The government, private offices, and industrial sectors are allowed to function with 100% employees. Buses are also allowed to operate normally with full seating capacity.

However, swimming pools and stadiums are allowed only for training the sportspersons. There is no permission for any political, religious, social and cultural activities. Protests are also banned. Devotees are allowed to offer prayers at places of worship. Only 20 people will be allowed to participate in funerals.

The government has not given permission to open schools and colleges. Online classes will continue. Theatres will remain closed. Permission will be given for 100 people to participate in weddings. Night curfew will be in place from 9 pm to 5 am. There is no weekend curfew.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hassan district
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

Sirisha Bandla: Breaking boundaries beyond earth

17 years after Virgin Galactic, Branson bound for space

17 years after Virgin Galactic, Branson bound for space

 