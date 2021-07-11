Covid-19 lockdown norms relaxed in Hassan district

As the Covid cases are coming under control, the District Administration, as per the directions of the state government has decided to relax the lockdown norms further in Hassan district.

As per the new relaxations, the shops will be allowed to open on all the days of the week from Monday (July 12).

As per the directions, temples, bars, pubs, hotels and malls have been given permission to open for business. The government, private offices, and industrial sectors are allowed to function with 100% employees. Buses are also allowed to operate normally with full seating capacity.

However, swimming pools and stadiums are allowed only for training the sportspersons. There is no permission for any political, religious, social and cultural activities. Protests are also banned. Devotees are allowed to offer prayers at places of worship. Only 20 people will be allowed to participate in funerals.

The government has not given permission to open schools and colleges. Online classes will continue. Theatres will remain closed. Permission will be given for 100 people to participate in weddings. Night curfew will be in place from 9 pm to 5 am. There is no weekend curfew.