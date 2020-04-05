COVID-19: No need to panic, DC tells people

Deputy Commissioner R Latha said that people should not be panic about the spread of COVID-19.

Chairing the District Disaster Management Authority committee meeting held at the DC office, DC said,” Those under home quarantine and isolation haven’t shown any symptoms of COVID-19. However, people should take precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.”

"Funds under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, compensation for drought and crop insurance scheme will be directly deposited to accounts of the farmers. The officials should ensure that the grants reach the farmers. They should ensure that farmers withdraw funds from their accounts by maintaining social distancing in banks,” she said.

There is no time restriction for outlets selling groceries, fertilizers and seeds, she added.

Zilla Panchayat M B Chikkanarasimhaiah said that the officials should ensure regular drinking water supply. Awareness should be created about social distancing and means to contain COVID-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Arathi said," Basic facilities like food and accommodation facilities are being provided at check posts at interstate locations.”

Superintendent of Police G k Mithun Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Raghunandhan, District Surveillance Officer Dr Yella Ramesh Babu and other district level officers were present.