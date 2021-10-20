Covid-19 positivity rate declines in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada has declined in the last few days.

The district has been registering less than 50 daily cases for the last one week and even the number of recoveries too has increased. The positivity rate which was nearly 5 per cent in August has come down to 0.32 per cent on October 19. Even the active cases have come down to 301 from 2,200 active cases in the first week of September.

On an average, 7,000 to 8,000 samples are tested daily in the district. The primary and secondary contacts of the infected are also traced and tested.

According to statistics from the health department, only 30 per cent of the active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining are either in home isolation or in Covid care centres.

The recovery rate in the district is 98.27 per cent. From March 1, 2021 till October 18, a total of 80,667 people tested positive for Covid and 935 have lost their lives.

According to Nodal officer Dr Ashok, “the surveillance continues in the district. More emphasis is given in and around the area where Covid-19 cases have been reported. The schools and colleges have been directed to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.”

Vaccination

A total of 15,16,464 beneficiaries have been administered with the first dose of vaccine in Dakshina Kannada while 7,80,104 have been administered with both doses of vaccine, as per the Health department bulletin. The target in the district is 18 lakh beneficiaries.

The health department has been creating awareness on the need for vaccines through Asha workers.

During Dasara celebrations, the department in association with temple administration had set up vaccination centres at Gokarnanatha Temple in Kudroli, Mangaladevi Temple, Kukke Subrahmanya Temple and Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple. Even those from outside the district too had availed the facility, said officials.

Schools reopen

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that primary schools will reopen in the district from October 25 and classrooms should have 50 per cent of the capacity. A Parent's consent letter is mandatory for attending physical classes. The classrooms should be sanitised using 1 per cent of sodium hypochlorite solution daily after the class hours. Teachers who are above 50 years old should use a face shield in the classrooms.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has allowed the opening of swimming pools with 50 per cent of the capacity in each batch. Body temperature should be tested before entering the pool. Only those who have availed two doses of vaccine and do not have any symptoms can use the pool. The rest rooms and the area where swimmers use frequently should be sanitised daily, said the DC.

