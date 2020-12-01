Covid-19 positivity rate reduced to 1% in Udupi, says DC

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said members of Covid-19 expert committee, who met on Monday, discussed the second wave of novel coronavirus infections and the measures to be taken to tackle the crisis in Udupi district.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said presently there was no fear as the number seems to vary from low to slightly high. He attributed the variation in cases to the fact that many students were being tested daily. “The target is to test over 1,600 people but around 3,000 samples are being tested daily,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Karnataka stands next only to Maharashtra with in terms of the highest number of Covid-19 cases. In Udupi, the positivity rate has drastically reduced from 25 per cent to 30 per cent in July to 1 per cent in November. The confirmed cases in August was 250 to 400 daily and but in November it was around 20.

The previous death from the infection was reported on November 7. Symptomatic patients account for only 9 per cent. Among the active cases, 43 are in hospitals while 176 are in home isolation. He added that three were in ICU and one among them was on ventilator support.

Beds lying vacant

As of now, 87 ICU beds are lying vacant. Mild cases are more and the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent. The number of infected per one million tested in the district is 1,87,277.

Emphasising on following Covid-19 guidelines, Jagadeesha regretted that public was behaving as if the pandemic was over. “It is sad that the awareness level has reduced drastically,” he lamented. The DC added that officials would have to pay for any negligence.

Notices served

He said City Municipal Council officials were served notices for allowing shopkeepers to violate Covid-19 guidelines.

Jagadeesha said organisers of any public programme should take prior permission. Besides, not more than 200 people should attend the programme. The DC said a nodal officer would be appointed at taluk level to pay surprise visits. He said district health officer and other officials will also make surprise visits to the colleges.

Fifty-four students out of 15,000 students have tested positive for Covid-19 so far in the district, he added.