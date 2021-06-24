Covid-19 pushes sugarcane farmers to shift towards short-term crops

The ongoing health emergency, Covid-19, has put sugarcane growers in a fix and several farmers of the region are giving up sugarcane cultivation and diverting towards vegetables.

Following heavy loss and other problems, and they are shifting towards short-term crops, like vegetables. As per the study, ‘Lockdown and Its Implications on Sugarcane Farmers’, conducted by Economics professor, University of Mysore, D V Gopalappa and research scholar P Nethravathi, farmers could earn up to Rs 1,32,600 against cost of production Rs 45,000, per acre, before the pandemic. The net gain was Rs 87,600 per acre.

But, the Covid-19 crisis had severely affected the farmers. The cost of production has increased several folds. Without proper crushing sources, several farmers did not harvest their crops in April-May, resulting in loss of Rs 55,000 per acre.

As per the study, the pandemic has forced many sugarcane growers to give up farming, which may result in overall decline in sugar production. Gopalappa said, despite a few relaxations to farmers during lockdowns, sugarcane growers in Mysuru and Mandya districts are facing many obstacles to reap the benefits. Sugarcane can be harvested, depending on the variety and sowing time, about 10 to 12 months. Farmers usually wait for a year, hoping to get handsome price. But, a majority of the farmers suffered heavy loss, due to the lockdown, the study states.

Lack of transportation and labour mobility, crop harvesting has become difficult. Cost of labour grew and fertiliser shops were shut. Inefficacious maintenance of fertilisers to crops resulted in low yields and poor quality.

The professor said unlike paddy and ragi, sugarcane cannot be stored beyond two weeks. Due to lockdown, sugarcane factories were not crushing sugarcane.

An acre of land can yield an average of 52 tonnes of sugarcane. But lockdown has reduced the demand. A few farmers who harvested sugarcane are making jaggery in traditional ‘alemane’, hoping to recover the investment.

According to some village heads in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district, farmers are diverting from sugarcane cultivation towards animal husbandry. The farmers are now dependent on savings, debts, mortgaging of assets, and surrendering of financial bonds to survive. All this has resulted in the deterioration in the standard of living of these households, as per the study.

The study recommends the government to encourage sugar factories to operate to full capacity and to ensure sufficient distribution of fertilisers to farmers.