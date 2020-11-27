'Covid-19 test must for devotees at Panchalinga Darshana'

The devotees willing to be a part of Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava of Talakad in T Narsipur taluk of Mysuru district, will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test, before attending the festival.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who held a meeting with the villagers and the authorities concerned, at Talakad said, “The devotees will be allowed only after they produce Covid test report. All the guidelines issued by the government will be in place and the devotees have to follow them.”

The DC said, all necessary measures will be in place to ensure safety of the devotees and the villagers. This time, the event will be celebrated in a simple and traditional manner and only 1,000 people will be allowed for the event.

Panchalinga Darshana is celebrated once in five, seven, nine and 12 years, on the full moon day in the month of ‘Karthika’. The event will commence on December 10 and will conclude on December 19. The actual Panchalinga Darshana will be on December 14.

The villagers urged the DC to take measures to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the region by providing toilet facilities. The DC assured of doing the needful.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D Bharati, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar, Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju and others were present.