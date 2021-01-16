Covid-19 vaccine inoculation commences in 13 centres in Belagavi

Covid-19 vaccine inoculation commenced at 13 centres in the district on Saturday including three centres in the city.

The vaccine was administered to corona warriors in the first phase. A total of 100 corona warriors will be given the jab in each of the centre on the first day.

'Corona warriors' registered got their documents verified and later had to wait in the waiting lounge for the jab. After the jab, they had to remain in the observation room for 30 minutes.

In the city, the jabs were administered at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre and KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital.

A total of 37520 corona warriors including government and private medical staff and students of medical and nursing colleges have been identified for first phase of vaccination.

MLA's Abhay Patil and Anil Benake inaugurated the vaccination drive.

District Health Officer Dr Shashikant Munyal, BIMS Director Dr Vinay Dastikop and other officials were present.

BIMS staff Ramesh Kumbhar was first to be administered jab at District Hospital.