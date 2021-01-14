Covid-19 vaccines to reach Dakshina Kannada on Jan 14

Covid-19 vaccines are likely to reach Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. The Department of Health and Family Welfare is all set to administer the vaccines at 6 centres across the district from January 16.

The officials have made arrangements to vaccinate beneficiaries from the health sector at District Wenlock Hospital, Urban Health Centre in Surathkal and taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady and Sullia. The vaccines will be supplied to these centres on Saturday, officials said.

As per the procedure, 100 persons will be vaccinated in one session in one centre. The vaccination drive will be held as part of the inauguration on January 16. Already, 52,381 personnel from health sectors have registered for the vaccination.

“We have made all preparations for the first phase of the vaccination drive. Vaccine carriers that maintain the temperature while transporting vaccine vials have been kept ready. All infrastructure used for vaccination of children will be used in the Covid-19 vaccination drive too. The vaccines will be stored in vaccine room, once it reaches the district,” officials added.

The department has set up 89 centres under government sector and 447 under private sector, including hospitals and nursing homes. In the first phase, all those from health sector will be vaccinated.

A vaccination centre has three rooms—waiting room, vaccination room and observation room. The vaccination will be carried out from 9 am to 5 pm.