Covid: 5-day Chikkallur Jatra cancelled

The district administration has cancelled Chikkallur Siddappaji Jatra due to the Covid pandemic.

The authorities have decided to observe the festival in a simple manner, as per tradition. The five-day Siddappaji jatra at Chikkallur is held in January-February. The festival gained popularity after the high court issued orders against animal sacrifice. This was opposed by devotees and triggered protests.

The festival was continued with same fervour, while the district administration took measures to prevent transportation of animals and fowls to the village, during the five days. But, this year, the Covid pandemic has put a brake to the celebrations.

The festival is held from January 28 to February 1, this year. In a step to prevent the spread of Covid, the elected representatives and officials held a meeting and decided to restrict entry of devotees to the temple. They have allowed only 100 persons, including Siddappaji trust members and those related to the mutts, priests and temple staff.

Thousands of people visit Chikkallur Jatra, held for five days and five nights. While on the first two days, Doddamma thayi and Rachapachchi sevas are held, mudi seva is held on the third day and Chandramandala jyothi during the night. Pankti seva is held on the fourth day, when devotees used to sacrifice sheep, goat and chicken, cook on the temple premises and serve food to friends and family members. However, after the HC’s verdict, mass feeding was held in place of non-vegetarian feast. Muthathiraya seva is held on the last day.