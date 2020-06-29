Covid effect: Mysuru being marketed as workstation

As Mysuru, the most prefered tourist destination of India, has gone to a slumber in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, those in the hospitality sector are exploring innovative ways to market their services.

In view of attracting guests, as flow of tourists is almost nil, a city hotel has launched a seven-day workathon package to market Mysuru as a workstation. Metropole, a heritage property, managed by Royal Orchid has launched the package.

Vijay Kumar, director of sales, Royal Orchid Metropole, said, “The hotel is well-known for its heritage and ambience. Work from home has become the new norm for many professionals. But, there are limitations for the’ work from home’ concept.”

“There will be family distractions and also people get bored of staying in one place for longer durations. Earlier, they used to switch between home and office, during weekdays and would shift to holiday destinations during weekends. Now, options are limited and chances of boredom is plenty,” he said.

“Our concept is instead of working from home, professionals can ‘Work from Mysuru’s most renowned Heritage Hotel’, for a change. We assure a 100% safe, sanitised, secure, silent and green zone.

The seven-day package costs around Rs 28,000 for single occupancy and Rs 35,000 for double occupancy. Our rooms are spacious with balcony, we provide pre-set meals, besides tea or coffee, we provide high-speed internet, a workstation, lawn, courtyard and children’s play area,” Vijay Kumar said.

President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association C Narayan Gowda said, “Unless outsiders come to Mysuru, revival of the economy is difficult, as hospitality and tourism are the main businesses here. We need to explore ways to sustain the hospitality sector and attract people to come and stay in Mysuru. We will also discuss the issue in our association meeting and chalk out new plans.”