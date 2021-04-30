Covid effect: With no takers, farmer destroys greens

As there were no takers for the greens grown on his farmland, a farmer destroyed them, at Ganjam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Friday.

Ramesh, a farmer of Ganjam, had grown a variety of greens on one acre of land, spending over Rs 30,000. As there was no demand for the greens, which is a perishable item, he destroyed it with a weed cutter. He had grown fenugreek, dil, coriander, amaranthus and other greens.

“There was no demand for greens after the Covid cases rose and curfew was imposed. I razed it as the greens cannot be left without picking. It affects soil fertility,” said Ramesh.