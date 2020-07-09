Covid fear: people seek tourists ban at M M Hills

Demanding a ban on tourists’ entry to Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple, locals, members of women’s organisations and farmer’s associations staged a protest on Thursday.

The rise in Covid cases has created fear among the residents about the possibility of the spread of the pandemic through devotees. The protesters, who gathered near Saluru Mutt, took out a jatha up to Kollegal checkpost and staged a road block, for more than two hours.

The protesters said, “As Male Mahadeshwara Hill is one of the popular pilgrim centre of the district, a large number of devotees visit the temple every day, even during Covid crisis. As Covid positive cases are on the rise in Chamarajanagar district, it has created fear among the residents.”

The protesters said that most of the devotees to the temple are from other districts. “The visitors move around the temple, making purchases at shops. There are possibilities of the visitors spreading the virus. Hence, the devotees should be stopped at Talabetta and sent back,” they stressed.

They submitted a memorandum in this regard to Male Mahadeshwara Temple Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.

However, the secretary explained to the people, that the precautionary measures are taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic.