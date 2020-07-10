Covid Hospital full, active cases diverted to CCCs

The number of Covid-19 active cases have exceeded the number of beds available for isolation in the Designated Covid Hospital, the district hospital in Mysuru, and thus, only serious patients are accommodated here.

The number of Covid active cases exceeded the capacity of 250 beds of the district hospital on July 8, and became 253 in Mysuru district, when the overall Covid positive cases reached 589. Up to July 8, a total of 322 patients recovered and discharged, while the total deaths, due to Covid-related ailments were 14. Meanwhile, the district administration and the Health department had already started isolation and treatment of some patients at their respective home.

When the first Covid case was identified in Mysuru on March 21, Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC and RI) was used for isolation and treatment. However, as the district hospital, which was formally inaugurated in February, was available, it was transformed into an exclusive Covid Hospital for the authorities and the healthcare staff to make concerted efforts to treat the patients.

District Surgeon Dr Rajeshwari, in-charge of district hospital said, “Besides the 250 beds in the wards of the hospital, the beds available in the post-operative wards and other sections of the hospital are used for Covid patients. At present, only serious patients are admitted to the district hospital."

"We have maintained a minimum of 10 empty beds for emergency. We have established Covid Care Centres (CCC) like the one at the new building of the ESI Hospital, Basappa Memorial Hospital and the Primary Health Centre at Hoskote of Nanjangud taluk. Another CCC is being readied at Mandakalli.”

District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh said that most of the milder cases of Covid are being treated at their respective homes. “There are 50 beds at the ESI Hospital. Another 50 beds will be available in the same hospital soon. Plans are chalked out and needs are sourced in a systematic manner as the Deputy Commissioner and the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer are helpful,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new building of the Mother and Child Hospital in Lakshmipuram on the premises of Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital, is in the final stages of completion. It is a 100-bed hospital and it is also proposed to be converted as a Covid Hospital. It will have state-of-the-art facilities and is being established at a cost of Rs 20 crore, provided by the Union government.