Crime-free society govt’s responsibility: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that a crime-free society is the government’s responsibility

He was speaking during the inaugural function of the new building of the office of Mysuru Police Commissioner here, on Tuesday. The CM said, “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure proper law and order in the society, so that the people live in a secure environment. The role the Police department to establish a peaceful society is vital. The government is stressing on providing basic infrastructure to the Police department and personnel to encourage efficiency.”

“Proper police stations and residential quarters are being constructed. Besides, the 108 houses inaugurated on Tuesday, another 184 houses will be constructed by 2025. The houses are designed to provide more space for children, in view of their education and overall development,” the CM added.

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai said, “The responsibility on the Police department for the welfare and progress of the society is vital. Mysuru Commissioner office is the most grand building of the Police department in the entire state. Now, as you (police officials) have a majestic office, don’t just relax. Your need to the society is all the more important, in the wake of new emerging challenges.”

“Overall crime rate in Karnataka has decreased. We have launched a crusade against narcotics and drugs. Due to the advancement in technology, cyber crime is on the rise. There is a need to tackle them efficiently,” he said.