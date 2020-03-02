Cyber crime, a serious and tough issue, says NLSIU prof Ramesh

International law expert, also professor at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, M K Ramesh said that cyber crimes are a serious and tough issue, as a lot of technology is involved in it.

Ramesh was addressing a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of an International Model United Nations Conference-2020 on ‘Impact of Cyber Crimes on International Peace and Security’, organised by the University of Mysore (UoM) School of Law, at B N Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences, here, on Monday.

Cyber crimes are a hard nut to crack and they are border-less. Impacts and effects of cyber crime are experienced at different corners of the world, he said.

Speaking about the Indian education system, Ramesh said, “We don’t prepare students for challenges. Once the students get into public life, after academics, they are left in a lurch. There is nothing like finishing school concept in India. The students are not given the skills, of practice as a diplomat."

Regional Director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Bengaluru, P Venugopal said that cyber crimes on international peace and security are significant for the present situation. “We live in a world that is being re-ordered in every aspect, politically, socially, technologically, ecologically, security and business-wise,” he said.

Former vice chancellor of Kuvempu University P Venkataramanaiah said, "The students must instill excellent subject confidence, communication skills, leadership quality and human values."

School of Law Director C Basavaraju and MUN conference secretary-general Sayed Qudrat Hashimy were present.

According to the organisers, cyber crime is an emerging form of transnational crime and one of the fastest-growing. As internet has become an almost essential part of our lives, providing information and communication all over the world, criminals are taking advantage.

With some two billion users worldwide, cyberspace is the ideal place for criminals, because they can remain anonymous and gain access to all forms of personal information online. Threats to internet safety have spiked dramatically in recent years and cyber crime now affects more than 431 million adult victims globally.