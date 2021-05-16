Cyclone Tauktae: Nine labourers stranded mid-sea off Udupi coast

A tug vessel with nine persons on board has been caught between a rocky structure mid-sea, nearly nine kilometres away from Kaup. The rescue operation is hampered due to the rough sea condition.

The labourers onboard the vessel have sent a video seeking help. As the sea is rough, the boats are unable to reach the spot to carry out the rescue. As the vessel is caught in between a rock, it might capsize any time with high tide, they said. All those who are on board are wearing life jackets.

Officials in Udupi said that Coast Guard in Kochi has been requested to airlift those in distress. The helicopter has not yet reached the spot.

Though Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district did not experience any rainfall following Cyclone Tauktae, the sea continues to remain rough on Sunday.

Two houses have been damaged in Panambur while a road from Surathkal Light House to the NITK beach has been cut in the fury of the wave. The water that had entered the road in Thannirbavi and Panambur area has receded completely. However, the fishermen living on the shores of the sea are still anxious over what lies in store for them.

“The sea is still rough. We do not know when the waves will start lashing the store and sea erosion will intensify in the region,” said Praveen Devadas from Panambur.

Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr Jagadeesha said that 36 houses have been damaged in Udupi district. Electric poles, transformers, and electric lines too have been damaged in the district, he said.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in coastal districts on Sunday as well.