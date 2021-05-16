Cyclone Tauktae: 9 labourers stranded mid-sea off Udupi

Cyclone Tauktae: Nine labourers stranded mid-sea off Udupi coast

Officials in Udupi said that Coast Guard in Kochi has been requested to airlift those in distress

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • May 16 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 14:13 ist
Nine persons on board of a tug which caught in mid sea at Kaup in Udupi. Credit: Special Arrangement

A tug vessel with nine persons on board has been caught between a rocky structure mid-sea, nearly nine kilometres away from Kaup. The rescue operation is hampered due to the rough sea condition.

The labourers onboard the vessel have sent a video seeking help. As the sea is rough, the boats are unable to reach the spot to carry out the rescue. As the vessel is caught in between a rock, it might capsize any time with high tide, they said. All those who are on board are wearing life jackets.

Officials in Udupi said that Coast Guard in Kochi has been requested to airlift those in distress. The helicopter has not yet reached the spot.  

Though Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district did not experience any rainfall following Cyclone Tauktae, the sea continues to remain rough on Sunday.

Follow Cyclone Tauktae live updates here

Two houses have been damaged in Panambur while a road from Surathkal Light House to the NITK beach has been cut in the fury of the wave. The water that had entered the road in Thannirbavi and Panambur area has receded completely. However, the fishermen living on the shores of the sea are still anxious over what lies in store for them.

“The sea is still rough. We do not know when the waves will start lashing the store and sea erosion will intensify in the region,” said Praveen Devadas from Panambur.

Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr Jagadeesha said that 36 houses have been damaged in Udupi district. Electric poles, transformers, and electric lines too have been damaged in the district, he said.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in coastal districts on Sunday as well.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IMD
Udupi
Dakshin Kannada
Karnataka
Cyclone Tauktae

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

How Left's hammer and sickle lost potency in Bengal

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Old foes Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?

Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

Breakwater of Karnataka's rural Covid wave

 