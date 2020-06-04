Dakshina Kannada e-pass: So near yet so far for residents of Kasargod

Residents of Kasargod, asked to report to their workplaces in Mangaluru with the help of e-passes being issued by Dakshina Kannada district administration, faced a harrowing time at Talapady checkpost and were forced to return to Kasargod without the e-pass on Thursday evening.

However, residents of Mangaluru travelled to Kasargod and reported at their workplace after obtaining e-pass from Kasargod district administration without any hassles. As a result of intense lobbying, the district administration finally relented and agreed to issue e-passes to those regularly commuting from their home in Kasargod to their workplaces inn Mangaluru.

Three people from Kasargod, working in a hospital in Mangaluru, on obtaining the ‘reference number’ had rushed to Talapady checkpost at 9 am.

The Karnataka police manning the checkpost however refused to recognise the reference numbers and insisted on the residents of Kasargod to submit e-passes. The three men after hours of waiting returned to Kasargod in the evening after failing to secure the e-passes.

Urva Police Station Sub Inspector Srikala, who is serving at the check post, said many residents from Kasargod had arrived at the check post with the reference numbers. “As Deputy Commissioner’s orders were to allow only those with the e-passes, they were sent back,” she said.