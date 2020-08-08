Dakshina Kannada records 166 fresh Covid-19 cases, seven fatalities

Dakshina Kannada district on Friday recorded 166 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities.

According to officials, the total positive cases in the district stood at 6881. Among the fresh cases, Mangaluru has the highest of 74 followed by Belthangady- 36, Bantwal-25, Puttur- 13, Sullia-1, and 17 from other districts.

Of the fresh cases, 83 infected with the symptoms of ILI have been tested positive. While 13 with symptoms of SARI too have been tested positive. The contacts of 51 infected are under tracing while 19 infected were the primary contacts of already infected persons.

On the positive, the total discharges on Friday outnumbered the total positive cases. A total of 188 persons have been discharged, thus taking the tally to 3304. The active cases in the district are 3369.

The district recorded seven more fatalities, thus taking the tally to 208. Of the deceased five were from Mangaluru, one each from Puttur and Belthangady. All the seven were suffering from comorbid conditions along with covid-19 infections, said the officials.