Dakshina Kannada records three Covid-19 deaths on Sunday

Dakshina Kannada district recorded three fatalities for Covid-19 on Sunday.

A 51-year-old woman from Idya in Surathkal was suffering from TB and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. She was tested positive for Covid-19 on June 26 and died on Sunday.

Another 58-year-old woman from Lorettopadavu in Bantwal was ailing for the last one year and was admitted to a hospital a few days ago after her condition deteriorated . She failed to respond to the treatment and died. Her throat swab sample has been tested positive for Covid-19. The 31-year-old man from Idya in Surathkal too succumbed to Covid-19.

With this, total Covid-19 deaths in the district have risen to 13.

Protest over burial

Meanwhile, a few residents of Bolar opposed the burial of the Covid-19 victim from Idya, at the graveyard in Bolar. The graveyard in Idya mosque jurisdiction was waterlogged. Hence, the management of the Idya Masjid had sought permission from Bolar mosque to bury the mortal remains of the Covid-19 victim in Bolar.

When all the necessary arrangements were made for the burial, a few residents staged a protest against the burial in Bolar. When the aggrieved family members saw the opposition from a section of the society, they cancelled the plan to bury the body in Bolar.