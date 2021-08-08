Dakshina Kannada reports 438 Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 graph continued to increase in Dakshina Kannada with the district reporting 438 Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the district had reported 342 positive cases with four deaths.

Dakshina Kannada’s cases are highest among all other districts in the state, including Bengaluru Urban, which usually records the maximum number of cases. According to the bulletin from the Family and Welfare Department, Bengaluru Urban had recorded 348 cases followed by Udupi with 129 cases.

The discharges for the day in Dakshina Kannada are 311 while the total discharges so far are 98,303. The total positive cases reported in the district so far is 1,03284. The district has 3415 active cases undergoing treatment. While, six more Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the district, thus taking the total deaths to 1466.

As many as 9,570 samples have been tested in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. The positivity rate has increased to 4.57 %.

The officials have booked a total of 83,353 cases for violation of not wearing masks in public places and collected a fine of Rs 1,01,18,517 so far since March 2020.

Black fungus

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, as many as 19 active mucormycosis (black fungus) cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dakshina Kannada. No fresh cases of black fungus have been reported in the district on Sunday. Of 19 active cases, seven were from Dakshina Kannada and 12 were from outside the district.