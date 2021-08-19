Dakshina Kannada stands second in school admissions in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district stands second when it comes to admission of students to schools for classes one to 10 in the state.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, admissions into private, government and aided schools have been healthy, sources said.

There are 34 educational districts in Karnataka. Based on the pass percentage in the previous classes and the population of children coming in the age group of six, the Department of Public Instruction issues target in school admissions to each district.

The target for this year was to admit 1,05,51,951 students to classes one to 10 in the state.

Accordingly, a target to enroll 3,18,436 children was fixed for Dakshina Kannada district. Wth the admission of 3,12,394 children (achieving 98.10%), the district stood second in the state.

Sirsi educational district is on the top of the list by achieving 98.4% admissions.

Udupi district stands seventh with 97.2% admissions while Bengaluru Urban South stands last in the state with 76.1% admissions.

In Dakshina Kannada, interest was shown for admissions into aided and government schools, which is a positive development, officials added.

In DK, the target was to admit 98,532 children in government schools while 99,663 children were admitted to the schools thus achieving 101% success. The target of admission in aided schools was 46,229 students while 49,608 children were admitted thus achieving 107% success.

In the private schools, the target for admission was 1,67,614 students while 1,57,137 students were admitted thus achieving 93.75% success.

“The admission process will continue till August 31. More number of children will be joining the government schools. Further, admission into Kannada-medium aided schools too has increased, which is a good development. There may be several social and economic reasons for the development,” DDPI Malleswamy said.

He said, “SDMCs in schools and teachers are also a reason for increase in admission. Further, the introduction of bilingual medium -- Kannada and English -- in the government schools also boosted the admission process. Many students studying in private schools also shifted to government and aided schools.”