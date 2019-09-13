Dasara: Cesc plans unique concepts of illumination

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) plays a major role during the Dasara festivities, turning the heritage city into a fairyland.

The authorities are planning different concepts of illumination to give a unique look to the city, this year.

Twelve different replicas will be created. Important circles will be illuminated with different models, including that of Goddess Durga of West Bengal.

The Cesc authorities have started the works related to this and aims to complete it before September 25. As many as 91 circles and around 75 kilometers of the streets in the city will be illuminated during Dasara. The selected heritage structures and statues will also be illuminated.

Besides, Cesc will also illuminate Srirangapatna town and Chamarajanagar city at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively. In all, it will be spending Rs 3 crore on illumination. This time, the circles on the outskirts of the city too will be decorated with colourful lighting.

The city will be illuminated till the Teppotsava celebrations of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Devikere, atop Chamundi Hill, held after Dasara. In a meeting recently, District In-charge Minister V Somanna suggested the authorities to adopt different concepts to attract the tourists. He also urged the authorities to ensure the safety of the visitors and full support to Cesc.

1L units required

According to the authorities, one lakh units of electricity is required for illuminating the city during Dasara. However, to minimise the consumption of power, the Dasara procession route and streets around Mysuru Palace, will be illuminated using LED bulbs.

Cesc Managing Director H N Gopal Krishna said, “An engineer and a line man will be deputed at each circle, to ensure safety and effective lighting. There will be no disruption of electricity during Dasara.” The MD appealed to the visitors not to touch the bulbs.

Sports torch

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch Dasara Sports torch at 10.21 am on September 29. The torch will return to Mysuru, on October 1, after travelling all the taluks in the district.